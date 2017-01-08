Much of Nova Scotia is blanketed in snow Sunday morning as a storm is belting the province, leaving snow-covered roads in its wake and causing travel headaches.

At the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, many morning flights have been either cancelled or delayed.

Halifax Transit says many routes are operating on snow plans.

This morning's 11:45 ferry service between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L., is postponed until this evening at 11:45.

The Tancook Island and Englishtown ferries are out of service due to poor weather.

As of 8 a.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting four outages that were affecting about 900 customers.

Around 100 church service cancellations have been reported to CBC's Storm Centre.

More snow on the way

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the province, excluding Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens, Lunenburg and Halifax counties.

Environment Canada says that for the areas under the winter storm warning, snow or ice pellets will change to flurries this morning.

The weather agency says that parts of eastern Nova Scotia will see some rain and then flurries, while western areas should expect blowing snow. Northern areas of the province are expected to be hit with an additional five to 10 centimetres of snow before the snow ends this morning.

Halifax resident Gary Drohan has some fun shovelling with the family dog, Smokey. (CBC)

Gary Drohan was shovelling snow outside his Halifax home this morning.

"It was a lot lighter last night. It seems to be getting a little wetter," he said.

Cape Breton Regional Police are recommending people stay off the roads.

Roads are snow covered and blowing snow is limiting visibility. If travel is not necessary, please stay off roads until plows can clear. — @CBRegPolice

The snowfall was expected to hit the province with 20 to 35 centimetres of snow, but some areas have reported around 40 centimetres.

Kings West: about 42 cm of snowfall. Flurries and blowing snow. All trucks and heavy equipment are out. — @NS_TIR