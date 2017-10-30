A powerful wind storm is causing power outages in Nova Scotia and causing travel complications.

As of 1:20 p.m., every county in the province was under a wind warning from Environment Canada as gusts exceeding 90 km/h are expected.

Both Marine Atlantic and Bay Ferries cancelled their ferry crossings on Monday because of the high winds. The Confederation Bridge between New Brunswick and P.E.I. is closed to high-sided vehicles.

Power outages

As of 3:30 p.m., there were more than 3,700 outages reported across Nova Scotia.

Power is expected to be restored in some places as late as 7:15 p.m.

Portland Estates Elementary in Dartmouth was forced to dismiss students early on Monday afternoon because of a power outage.

Storm source

The intense low-pressure system bringing the winds started in New England and spread to Quebec where more than 210,000 customers were without power on Monday. It's expected to continue to strengthen as it moves northeast over the Maritimes.

Counties along the Atlantic coastline are also under a special weather statement for pounding surf conditions and higher than normal water levels at high tide.

Mabou and north Inverness County are also under a Les Suêtes wind warning where winds could gust as high as 120 km/h.

Hundreds of thousands without power in U.S., Canada

Hundreds of thousands of people in the United States were without power early Monday as the storm blew through the northeast.

More than 150,000 Connecticut customers did not have electricity around 2 a.m. Monday, while more than 130,000 customers were without power in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of downed trees and power lines around the region and roads that were impassible due to flash flooding.

The same storm system also caused problems in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

It began making its way up the East Coast on Sunday, which was also the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, a 2012 storm blamed for at least 182 deaths in the United States and Caribbean, and more than $71 billion in damage in the United States.