Thousands of customers are without power in Nova Scotia as strong winds and heavy rain sweep across the province.

Environment Canada has issued severe weather warnings and watches for much of Nova Scotia. It says wind gusts could be strong enough in some areas to down trees and damage buildings, while parts of the province could see flash flooding and water pooling on roads.

At its peak, as many as 18,000 power customers were without electricity.

Power outages are scattered across Nova Scotia. As of 10:15 a.m. AT, there were about 12,000 customers without electricity, according to Nova Scotia Power.

Bev Ware, Nova Scotia Power spokeswoman, said NSP crews had a tough time overnight during the peak of the storm across Mainland Nova Scotia.

"They did a great job overnight. They were working in some very tough conditions with extreme winds and heavy rains. We are still feeling the effects of these powerful winds in the eastern part of the province in the Cape Breton area this morning," she said.

Ware also said there are risks for crews working in bad weather.

"It's challenging for the power line technicians to be working when the winds are so high because they have to go up in the bucket trucks and safety is always our top concern. We had crews out since late last evening working all night long to restore power."

Highway 3 west of Halifax was briefly closed near Simms Settlement, according to RCMP, as power crews dealt with a downed line. The stretch of road has reopened.

The Canso Causeway was closed Friday morning to high-side vehicles, while the LaHave and Tancook Island ferries are suspended.

Wind gusts could reach 100 km/h, but will gradually weaken during the morning, says Environment Canada, although gusts of 90 km/h will persist in the Annapolis Valley and along the Bay of Fundy into the afternoon.

Inverness County-Mabou and North are also under Les Suêtes wind warnings with winds gusting up to 170 km/h are possible.

The following counties are under a rainfall warning with total amounts of 30 to 40 millimetres forecasted:

Guysborough County

Inverness County

Richmond County

Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County

Victoria County