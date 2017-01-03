The old weather record seems to be stuck on repeat to get the new year started.

A strong area of low pressure will develop in the vicinity of Cape Cod by this evening. It will then progress through Maine, New Brunswick and towards western Labrador by early Thursday morning. As it passes by Nova Scotia it will bring a period of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain turning over to rain, along with some high and gusty winds.

The mix of weather is expected to begin mid to late evening in the southwest of Nova Scotia. It will built across the mainland by 4 a.m. Wednesday morning and is into Cape Breton shortly afterwards.

For most areas the snowy/icy mix should only last two to three hours. During that time some slick accumulations of one to five centimetres of snow and ice pellets will be possible. Some patchy freezing rain may also develop.

The mix will turn to rain, heavy at times. Areas around the Atlantic coastline of the province and Cape Breton could see local rainfall amounts exceed 30 millimetres.

Given the ground is frozen, there may be some standing water issues, hydroplaning conditions on the roads and localized flooding. The steadiest rain is expected to be clear of the mainland by near noon Wednesday, and clear Cape Breton a few hours later.

Winds will be a factor as well. They will increase from the southeast and include gusts of 60 to 90 km/h Wednesday morning. Due to the topography of the highlands, gusts in parts of Inverness County could reach 130 km/h late Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Through Wednesday afternoon and evening the winds will turn west and southwest, with gusts diminishing to 40 to 70 km/h.

Probably a good idea to check for delays in transportation services (ferries, flights, bridge advisories) on Wednesday. The higher winds may also lead to some power outages.

Environment Canada has a special weather statement in place. It cautions there may be some weather warnings. Please check on any statements, watches or warnings that are in effect for your area.

