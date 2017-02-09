Here's what you can expect from Thursday's storm, depending on where you are in Nova Scotia:

South Shore and the Annapolis Valley

Light snow will begin this afternoon, with the snow becoming heavier from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Winds will increase to include gusts of 50 to 80 km/h, and the combination of snow and winds will result in a quick deterioration of visibility this evening.

Snowfall amounts will vary. Yarmouth through Digby and the Annapolis Valley should expect 25 to 40 centimetres, while the South Shore can expect 15 to 25 centimetres. Winter storm warnings are in effect.

The heaviest snow is expected to be clear of the southwest of the province between midnight and 2 a.m. on Friday.

Halifax County

The first of the snowflakes are expected between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and it will become heavy between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility tonight.

At around midnight, ice pellets are likely to mix with the snow around the Atlantic coastline. This will likely result in varied snowfall amounts. Winter storm warnings are in effect.

Communities on the coast may finish with 10 to 15 centimetres due to the ice pellets. Inland places such as Hammonds Plains and Fall River will likely have about 20 centimetres of snow.

The snowfall should turn to light snow and flurries between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday.

Mainland Nova Scotia north of Halifax

Flakes will begin falling early this evening, but the snow intensifies from 8 p.m. to midnight. Hants, Pictou, Antigonish, Colchester and Cumberland counties will see heavy snow, while Guysborough County should see a significant mix of ice pellets and freezing rain.

Snowfall totals are expected to be highest in Cumberland and Colchester counties and East Hants, with a range of 25 to 40 centimetres. Much of Pictou and Antigonish counties could see 15 to 25 centimetres, while Guysborough County should see 8 to 15 centimetres of snow due to ice pellets and freezing rain being thrown into the mix.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for everyone except Guysborough County. Guysborough County, however, is under a wind warning by Environment Canada and a storm surge warning is in effect for Pictou and Antigonish counties.

High tide will happen between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Friday through this part of the province, so caution should be used on the coast.

Cape Breton

Snow is expected to reach Cape Breton by about 8 p.m. and it will become heavier by 10 p.m. By midnight, it'll likely be mixed heavily with ice pellets and freezing rain for most of the island.

The mixing in Cape Breton will likely keep most snowfall accumulations in the range of 8 to 15 centimetres.

The Atlantic coastline of Cape Breton could even see a brief turn to rain as warmer air wraps in off the Atlantic.

A wind warning is in effect for Cape Breton — the strongest winds will come Friday morning and coastal areas will experience gusts of 70 to 100 km/h.

Storm surge warnings are in place for Inverness County. High tides on Friday will mostly occur between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. for that area.