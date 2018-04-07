Skip to Main Content
Keep the snow tires on: More winter weather coming to N.S.

Environment Canada has issued weather statements for most of the province and snowfall warnings in Cape Breton and Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

Parts of Nova Scotia could see up to 25 cm of snow Sunday, Environment Canada says

CBC News ·
Spring blooms may be on the way but so is a spring storm. Environment Canada is forecasting snow Sunday, as much as 25 centimetres in eastern parts of Nova Scotia. (CBC)

While it's technically spring, more winter weather may be heading toward Nova Scotia on Sunday morning. 

While most of Nova Scotia could see up to 15 centimetres of snow, Cape Breton and Antigonish and Guysborough counties can expect up to 25 centimetres and wind gusts up to 80 km/h. The high winds and blowing snow could reduce visibility for drivers.

Snow is expected to begin Sunday morning, passing east of Nova Scotia by Sunday night.

Environment Canada notes there is "still considerable uncertainty" in how the system will evolve over the next two days. It said a slight change in track will "greatly affect" the snowfall amounts.

For those living on the eastern part of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, Public Safety Canada recommends people have drinking water, food, medicine, a first aid kit and a flashlight on hand.

