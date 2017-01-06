After the last few systems left Nova Scotians grabbing rain boots, it looks like we'll be greasing up the snow shovels for the back half of the weekend.

A low-pressure system will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and into the Atlantic just off the southeastern U.S. seaboard by early Saturday morning.

The low will then be directed up towards Sable Island by Sunday morning, gaining strength as it moves northward.

That type of track puts Nova Scotia on the western, and colder, side of the system, which is ideal for a heavier snowfall for the province.

Snow beginning later Saturday

The first of the snow looks likely to start in the southwest of Nova Scotia Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. From there, it will travel across the mainland and into Cape Breton by midnight.

The snow will be heavy at times, especially around the Atlantic coastline and across the northeast of the mainland and Cape Breton. For those areas, general amounts of 20 to 35 cm look likely.

The heaviest band of snow is forecast to stretch from Halifax to Sydney, though it's highly dependent on the system's track. (CBC)

Amounts of 10 to 20 cm are forecast for the Annapolis Valley and Cumberland/Colchester Counties.

The amount of snow will depend on the path the low takes past the province. If it shifts west, the higher snowfall will shift west. If it shifts east, the higher snowfall will shift east.

Windy, too

The majority of the snow will fall between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday for the mainland, midnight to noon Sunday for Cape Breton.

The falling snow will be accompanied by some north and northeast gusts of 50 to 70 km/h. Blowing snow and reduced visibility can be expected.

The end of the snow and easing of the winds should lead to vastly improved visibility by near noon Sunday. However, pockets of drifting or blowing snow are likely to remain in the province throughout the day.

A winter storm watch has been issued for northeastern sections of the mainland and across Cape Breton by Environment Canada.

Due to the nature of this type of weather system, it is highly recommended that you check for forecast updates and any weather alerts for your location Saturday.



