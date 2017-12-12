Declawing domestic cats will soon be a thing of the past in Nova Scotia, according to the Nova Scotia Veterinary Medical Association.

The association issued a statement after a meeting of its council on Tuesday saying it views the practice of elective and non-therapeutic declawing as ethically unacceptable.

"A three-month education period will take effect immediately and this change in the Code of Ethics will come into effect on March 15, 2018," reads the statement.

Animal welfare organizations in Nova Scotia have been calling for the association to end the elective and non-theraputic practice of partial digital amputation for years and last month anticipated a ban was on the horizon.

Advocates have equated the procedure with amputating a human's fingers down to the last knuckle joint.

The association said it will allow declawing to continue in specific situations when it would be necessary, like for a biopsy or to treat issues with the nail bed like an infection or abnormal formation.

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association also opposes elective and non-therapeutic partial digital amputation (PDA), commonly known as declawing, or onychectomy, of domestic cats.

The Nova Scotia SPCA is another organization opposed to cat declawing and asks potential pet owners to sign an agreement not to declaw any cats after they are adopted.

Last month, the city council in Denver, Colo. unanimously voted to ban the cruel and unnecessary practice of cat declawing.