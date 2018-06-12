N.S. top court quashes arrest warrant for woman on run from abusive partner

Nova Scotia's highest court has rebuked a Supreme Court justice for his handling of a nasty custody battle.

In a decision released Tuesday, a three-member panel of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal quashed an arrest warrant issued by Associate Chief Justice Lawrence O'Neil of the family division of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

O'Neil issued the warrant against a woman who fled Nova Scotia with her three-year old son after alleging physical and emotional abuse by her common-law partner.

Woman swore her partner threatened her

The woman had received an emergency protection order from a justice of the peace. The woman swore under oath that her partner chased her with his car and threatened her, saying he would never allow her to leave.

The pair is identified in court documents by initials only in order to protect the child.

In his ruling, O'Neil accused two police forces, and others, of preventing the father from seeing his son. The judge's solution was to reverse an earlier court decision and award custody of the boy to his father at the same time as he issued the arrest warrant for the mother.

But the Court of Appeal said O'Neil's decision was wrong.

"There can be no other conclusion but that the manner in which this matter proceeded resulted in a substantial wrong or miscarriage of justice," Justice David Farrar wrote on behalf of the panel.

"The problem with the trial judge's conclusion is there was absolutely no evidence before him on the best interests of the child."

Mother appealed O'Neil's decision

The mother, identified as B.A.J., appealed O'Neil's decision, which resulted in the ruling by the Court of Appeal.

During 10 earlier hearings, it was established that B.A.J. and her son had left Nova Scotia and were living in Quebec. But when the father, identified as J.S.V., started court action to get access to his son, he said he'd been unable to properly serve papers on his former partner because police weren't co-operating.

A representative for Quebec Provincial Police appeared at a hearing before O'Neil to say they had not received proper documentation to serve papers on the mother to let her know that J.S.V. was now fighting to get custody of his son.

In his ruling, quoted by the Court of Appeal, O'Neil wrote:

"It also appears police forces have aided B.A.J. in her efforts to not be found and to conceal the location of the subject child born in October 2012 … No satisfactory legal authority or explanation to support the decision making of these police forces or their continuing role in preventing J.S.V. from knowing where his son is located has been offered to this Court."

Again, the Court of Appeal disagreed.

"This is not a case where the judge misapprehended the evidence or made palpable and overriding errors based on the evidence, there was simply no evidence to support his conclusion it was in the best interests of the child to change the custody arrangements."