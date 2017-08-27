Katherine Raniowski and Harry MacKay both consider themselves to be among the lucky ones in Houston, Texas as Tropical Storm Harvey brings heavy rain and flooding to the area.

As of Sunday, the two Nova Scotians still had electricity and access to the internet at their individual homes, but each acknowledge things could change quickly.

"At my exact place things are looking pretty bad. My entire parking lot is flooded. It's about a foot deep in places. I'm on the second floor so I'm still dry, but the situation in the city in the whole is absolutely catastrophic," said Harry MacKay.

Keeping safe

MacKay is a postdoctoral research fellow at Baylor College of Medicine and he lives near the medical centre. He is originally from Wolfville, N.S. and moved to the Houston area about two years ago.

"I'm very fortunate in that I'm not in any real danger at the moment and in fact I may not be at any point compared to other people," said MacKay.

But MacKay is concerned his research in genetics at the medical centre could be in danger since much of it is in a basement.

"Everyone who works in the medical centre is potentially affected," said MacKay. "If they lose power of if the basements flood, a lot of our research animals are kept in the basement and they can only hold out for so long."

"In some cases, some of those strains are genetically altered mice or other kinds of animals that sometimes take years to derive and if they're lost then many people's work would be set back massively and mine would as well," said MacKay.

'We're dry, we're safe'

Katherine Raniowski, originally from New Glasgow, N.S., lives 20 miles north of Houston in a town called Spring. She said the amount of rain they're getting is worse than when Hurricane Ike hit in 2008.

Raniowski has lived in Texas for 20 years after her husband got a job there.

To prepare for the storm, she put gas in her car in case they need to evacuate, withdrew money from the bank machine in case debit and credit systems go down, and stocked up on water and groceries.

"We're safe, you know, physically we're fine, we're safe, we're dry. We're checking in with our daughters who are grown and living in the Houston-area with their own families and they're fine," said Raniowski.

'I would rather snow'

"Outside our subdivision on the south end it has begun to flood, the roads aren't passable there because the Cypress Creek Bayou is coming up and flooding and so we're a pit of a peninsula right now. Eventually we may become an island."

So far, there is no flooding on her street but she says her husband and another neighbour have been going outside every so often to ensure the storm drains are kept clear.

At this point, she said the plan is to stay at home and wait out the storm. There have been tornado warnings, so Raniowski said should anything happen, her family's plan is to take shelter in a ground level closet.

"I would rather snow, I know how to live through a blizzard," she said.