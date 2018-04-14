NSTU defends disciplinary hearing for educators who went on Vimy trip

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union says ensuring a Dartmouth High School student trip to Vimy Ridge went ahead during work-to-rule was "a priority" for its provincial executive, even though the educators who went now face disciplinary action.

A teacher, principal and former vice-principal at Dartmouth High School must answer to a disciplinary hearing after a formal complaint was filed against them by the Dartmouth local.

The work-to-rule directive was issued in 2016 during a labour dispute with the Nova Scotia government that resulted in a contract being imposed on the province's 9,300 teachers on Feb. 21, 2017.

The educators took 83 students to France and Amsterdam one year ago when union members were told to only work to the terms of their contracts, which meant no extracurricular activities such as school trips.

Dartmouth High School principal Eartha Monard, right, looks over paperwork with former vice-principal Randolph Sullivan. They are the subjects of a union complaint that they violated a work-to-rule edict. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

"Ensuring that students and teachers were able to attend the ceremony honouring the 100-year anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge was a priority of our provincial executive," NSTU president Liette Doucet said in an email to CBC News.

She said a formal complaint has been filed but the union hasn't determined whether rules were violated.

"When complaints are brought forward, they are subject to a hearing which is independent of provincial executive, including the president," she said. "This ensures there is no perceived, or real, political interference by elected board members. As such, it would be inappropriate for me to interject in this process."

Vice-principal has 'no regrets'

But the school's former vice-principal Randolph Sullivan, who went on the trip, said he's surprised to hear the union's response. He said it was his understanding from provincial executives at the time that they didn't want the trip to go ahead.

"The fact that the union, for whatever reason, seems to be revisiting this would suggest that from the union standpoint it wasn't all about the students," he said.

During the trip, students visited the Anne Frank Museum in Amsterdam and took part in events to mark the Battle of Vimy Ridge in France.

Randolph Sullivan (left) travelled with the students to the Vimy Ridge service. He now works at Sir John A MacDonald High School in Tantallon. (CBC)

"I learned a tremendous amount from being on the trip and a lot of what I learned was from our students. It was profound," Sullivan said. "No regrets with any decisions that I made, no regrets on going on the trip whatsoever."

The province's new education act gives principals and vice principals the option to leave the union. Sullivan already planned to go but said this makes his decision that much easier.

But he said he worries about the teacher who doesn't have the option to leave.

Sanctions could range from being suspended from the union to being expelled completely.

Sullivan said he doesn't know when the hearing will be.

NSTU reviewing rules

Work-to-rule job action began on Dec. 5, 2016 and continued for almost two months. During that time, extracurricular programs such as sports and other events were either cancelled or community members had to step in.

It was in March, more than a year after work-to-rule ended, that Sullivan and Dartmouth High principal Eartha Monard received notice of the disciplinary hearing.

Teachers work-to-rule job action began in December, 2016 and lasted for almost two months. (Robert Short/CBC)

Earlier this week, Monard told CBC News that teachers were given the option not to go on the trip and many chose to stay behind.

She said it took a year to plan the excursion and many students worked part-time jobs to save up for it.

Doucet said the NSTU is currently in the process of reviewing its policies, including how job action is enforced in the future.