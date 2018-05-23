Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia teachers vote for new union president today

Notifications

Nova Scotia teachers vote for new union president today

Nova Scotia's 10,700 unionized teachers are going to the polls today to elect a president.

Five candidates running to lead Nova Scotia Teachers Union

CBC News ·
Members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union were voting Wednesday to elect a new president after a turbulent couple of years in which the Liberals imposed a new contract on the teachers and brought in an education bill that excludes principals and other supervisors from the union. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Nova Scotia's 10,700 unionized teachers are going to the polls today to elect a president.

Incumbent Liette Doucet is vying for a second two-year term as president against four other candidates.

They include Cherie Abriel, Grant Frost, Shawn Hanifen, and Paul Wozney.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union is holding an electronic vote and says the results are expected to be announced by 9 p.m.

To win, a candidate must garner a majority of votes, and the union says in the event that doesn't happen, a run-off vote would be held between the top two candidates on May 31.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us