Nova Scotia teachers will walk off the job Friday, for a one-day strike, in protest of Liberal government legislation to impose a contract on them.

The president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union said it's the first time teachers have gone out on strike in the 122-year history of the union.

"Our members have never faced a more anti-education premier than Stephen McNeil," Liette Doucet said Wednesday morning in a statement.

The legislation being debated this week limits teachers' right to strike, erodes their ability to negotiate a contract and prevents them from advocating for education reforms, she said.

"We believe this legislation is unconstitutional," Doucet added.

NSTU president Liette Doucet announces a one-day strike Friday at the Nova Scotia Legislature. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

Premier Stephen McNeil has argued Bill 75 is necessary after the province's teachers voted down three tentative deals recommended to them by their union in the last 16 months.

"We didn't come to this lightly," he said Tuesday. "We needed a level of normalcy back in the classrooms."

Nova Scotia 9,300 public school teachers began work-to-rule job action Dec. 5 and have limited what tasks they do outside their immediate classroom duties.

The four-year contract being legislated is a combination of the three tentative agreements. It includes a committee to examine workplace conditions that will get $20 million over two years. There will also be a review of the inclusion policy.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says Bill 75, which imposes a contract on the province's 9,300 teachers, is necessary. (The Canadian Press)

Teachers from all over the province will convene at Province House Friday, Doucet said. They will be letting MLAs know how the government's actions will impact the province's public education system and public sector workers.

"The point is to have teachers come into the city to show that they are not happy. They are furious, they are angry," Doucet said.

She said teachers believe they have been "disrespected through this entire process" and that McNeil "is completely anti-education and anti-teacher."

Teachers frustrated, says Baillie

The Liberals introduced Bill 75 at 8 p.m. Tuesday and MLAs have been debating it ever since, sitting overnight.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie put the blame for the walkout squarely on McNeil.

"If this is the new normal under his government, we are in big trouble," he said.

He said he understands the teachers' reasons behind the strike, and that many are so frustrated with conditions in the classroom they feel they have no choice.

Registering their revulsion

The one-day strike is "entirely justified," said NDP Leader Gary Burrill. "They have chosen this as a means of registering their revulsion with the government's path. It's no surprise the teachers would wish to do this. What else could they do?"

The legislature continues to sit Wednesday and the bill will likely move to the law amendments committee on Thursday, where the public has the opportunity to make presentations to MLAs.

Doucet hinted Tuesday night a strike was an option the union was seriously considering.