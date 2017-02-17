Nova Scotia's education minister has reversed course and agreed to a union request to waive a section of the current collective agreement so long-term substitute teachers won't lose benefits due to Friday's one-day walkout.

In a memo distributed Wednesday, the Nova Scotia Teachers Union told its members the walkout constitutes an interruption in service, which means long-term substitute teachers accumulating time toward benefits would be set back to Day 1.

It also said term teachers would not be paid or be able to accrue time for Friday. However, unlike substitutes, they would get strike pay for the walkout.

Government changes mind

Education Minister Karen Casey said Thursday the problem was of the union's making. But in a statement Friday she announced the department had stepped in to protect substitutes.

"The decision to direct teachers to strike was made by the union, putting substitute and term teachers in a distressing situation," said Casey.

"We have clarified that in no situation should a board disrupt term service or status as a result of the union's strike action today."

This comes as teachers staged a one-day walkout over Bill 75, an act of legislation that will impose a contract on them.

Union 'quite pleased'

Union president Liette Doucet said without the government's agreement the one-day strike would have had serious effect on substitute teachers' pay. (Robert Short/CBC)

"We're happy today to hear that the government has changed their mind and has ensured us that our substitutes will not lose their consecutive service," union president Liette Doucet said.

"They will lose the day's pay, obviously, because they were not working today, but they will not lose their consecutiveness, so their pay scale will not go down. So we're quite pleased with that."

Doucet said she doesn't know why the government complied with the request.

"I'm hoping that they took a look at it and realized that their substitute teachers ... for them to go from a regular teacher's salary to a regular substitute salary would greatly affect their paycheque," she said.

" And these members are very valued in their schools. They've been there long-term. And we're hoping that the government recognized that."