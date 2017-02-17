Nova Scotia's education minister has reversed course and agreed to a union request to waive a section of the current collective agreement so long-term substitute teachers won't lose benefits due to Friday's one-day walkout.

In a memo distributed Wednesday, the Nova Scotia Teachers Union told its members the walkout constitutes an interruption in service, which means long-term substitute teachers accumulating time toward benefits will be set back to Day 1.

It also said term teachers will not be paid or be able to accrue time for that day. However, unlike substitutes, they will get strike pay for the walkout.

Education Minister Karen Casey said Thursday the problem was of the union's making. But in a statement Friday she announced the department had stepped in to protect substitutes.

"The decision to direct teachers to strike was made by the union, putting substitute and term teachers in a distressing situation," said Casey.

"We have clarified that in no situation should a board disrupt term service or status as a result of the union's strike action today."

This comes as teachers staged a one-day walkout over Bill 75, an act of legislation that will impose a contract on them.