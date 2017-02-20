Frustrated teachers and parents calling themselves "broken glass voters" are making a last-ditch attempt to stop Bill 75 in Nova Scotia.

The controversial bill is set to impose a contract on the province's public school teachers. Citizens' groups have popped up in Liberal-held ridings in an effort to sway members of the legislature from voting in favour of the legislation Tuesday.

Dozens of protesters lined Highway 2 in Fall River on Monday afternoon.

Organizer Ron Nugent said they were all so-called broken glass voters — "people who are dissatisfied with the Liberal government."

"The broken glass voter will crawl across broken glass before they vote for that party again," said Nugent, a guidance counsellor.

Ron Nugent, organizer of the Broken Glass protest in Fall River, says the movement is aimed at Liberal MLAs who plan to vote in favour of controversial Bill 75.

Nugent and his fellow protestors said they hope to convince local Liberal MLA Bill Horne to vote against Bill 75 when the legislature resumes at midnight. Horne confirmed he will vote in favour of the bill.

Political spectacle

Protesters also threatened to crash a bowling event hosted by Brendan Maguire on Monday. The Liberal MLA for Halifax Atlantic considered not attending because he didn't want to cause a political spectacle.

"People were emailing me and people were sending me messages on social media saying that they were going to come down and disrupt it and truthfully, I was just like, 'Come to my office if you want to protest,'" Maguire said.

"I just didn't think it was appropriate for a family event in front of children."

Halifax Atlantic MLA Brendan Maguire considered skipping his own bowling event on Monday because protesters threatened to crash the party.

In the end, Maguire decided to show up. Not a single protester greeted him at the door.

Moving forward

Maguire said although the official dispute will likely end Tuesday, he believes it will take time for teachers to trust the government again.

"I know right now emotions are high and people are angry, but I think if done correctly, this could be the start of fixing an education system," he said.

"I think it's been eye-opening, not just for me as a MLA, but for the general public and for this government to see that there are some major, major issues in the education system."

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union has said it will not strike Tuesday after its members walked off the job Friday. MLAs are scheduled to resume debate at the legislature at midnight for third and final debate of Bill 75.