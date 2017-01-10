A Nova Scotia school teacher accused of sex charges involving a teenage male student has pleaded guilty to one of the counts she faces.

Sarah Allt Harnish, 36, who goes by her maiden name Allt, slipped into Halifax provincial court Monday to plead guilty to invitation to sexual touching.

She had been scheduled to go on trial next week and was also facing two additional charges: sexual assault and sexual interference.

Allt was a teacher at Five Bridges Junior High in Hubley at the time of her arrest in March 2016. The Halifax Regional School Board said she was put on leave from her teaching job last February.

The alleged assaults involved one student and occurred between September 1, 2015, and March 11, 2016, according to police.

Allt is to return to court April 14 for sentencing. The two other charges will be dealt with at that time.