Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and the largest public sector union in the province both claimed victory Thursday after an arbitration panel awarded a seven per cent wage increase over six years for 7,000 civil servants.

The panel upheld the government's four-year wage package with a three per cent increase, but extended the deal for two more years with a four per cent increase. The contract runs from 2015 to 2021.

Civil Service bargaining arbitration decision #solidarity https://t.co/0Y4YObqmcY — @NSGEU

The arbitrator said without the extension, contract negotiations would have begun within months of the award.

McNeil said it is a deal his government can afford.

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) said the decision "breaks" Bill 148, the government law that capped wages in the public sector. The NSGEU is challenging Bill 148 in court.

The arbitration award also gives employees the right to an immediate payout of a retirement bonus accrued up to 2015. The bonus, also known as the public service award, can also be claimed upon retirement.

The McNeil government has ended the bonus for new employees.