Nova Scotia's environment minister has started the countdown clock for construction of a new pipeline.

Margaret Miller granted environmental approval to the Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation on Thursday. The 62-kilometre project would connect a yet-to-be-constructed LNG export facility in Point Tupper, Richmond County, to a gas plant near the Goldboro industrial area in Guysborough County that's also yet to be built.

According to the company's website, the pipeline will cross dozens of watercourses, including the Strait of Canso.

Miller's approval comes with a set of 41 conditions, including that work on the project begin within the next two years unless she grants a written extension.

In her letter to the company, Miller says she believes "any adverse effects or significant environmental effects" can be "adequately mitigated through compliance" with the conditions.