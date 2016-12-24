The Nova Scotia SPCA is facing its largest deficit ever after taking on new initiatives to spay and neuter feral cats.

The non-profit organization is now depending on several fundraising campaigns to make up for the $250,000 shortfall.

"The amount is very concerning," said Heather Woodin, the organization's provincial co-ordinator. "There's so much need out there, and it's just a need we couldn't ignore."

Preventative programs

Woodin said the costs of new initiatives quickly added up. The biggest undertaking was the trap-neuter-return program, which saw more than 800 feral cats spayed or neutered in an effort to minimize future populations. By comparison, just 50 feral cats were dealt with in 2015.

The hope is that the long-term benefit will outweigh the upfront costs.

"Kittens that were born to feral cat colonies were coming into our shelters anyway, so us tackling this problem and trying to help these cats in need, it's only going to benefit the community," said Woodin.

Halifax Regional Municipality chipped in $50,000 for the trap-neuter-return program, but that didn't cover all the SPCA's expenses.

All animals spayed and neutered

The bills added up with surgical procedures, said Woodin. More than 8,000 surgeries of all kinds were performed in Sydney, Halifax and through the mobile clinic.

Last January, a man gave the SPCA 66 cats, and all of them required surgery. The bill was more than $26,000. (CBC)

"We now also spay or neuter all cats and dogs that are coming from the N.S. SPCA, including kittens, so our medical expenses have increased dramatically as well."

The problem is, adoption fees don't cover the cost of the surgery, let alone bills for food and litter while the animals live at the shelter.

Large seizures

On top of all that, the organization was swamped with several cruelty cases where large numbers of animals were seized from homes at one time.

In January, a man gave up his 66 cats, all of which required dental work. The bill for treatment in that case alone surpassed $26,000.

In all, the SPCA took in 6,400 homeless animals in 2016, at least 500 more than the year before.

Fundraising efforts

While the deficit is large, Woodin said the organization is determined to raise the money so it won't have to limit programs in 2017.

The SPCA is hosting a number of fundraisers, including a lottery, gift-wrapping stations over the holidays and bake sales in the new year. It's also having an adopting drive in an effort to recoup some of the costs.

Woodin said the group is also waiting to hear on a number of grants that could help pay some bills.

Worst case scenario, Woodin said, the SPCA will have to lower the number of feral cats in the trap-neuter-return program in 2017, something it would like to avoid.