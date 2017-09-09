The accused is described as a white man with blonde hair who isn't clean shaven. (RCMP)

RCMP are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of carrying out a shortchanging scam at two businesses hundreds of kilometres apart in Nova Scotia.

Police say a man entered a coffee shop in Hantsport on Thursday at 4 p.m. and asked for change for a $50 bill. The man confused the clerk and left the shop with a coffee, his original $50 bill and two $20 bills.

RCMP say this is the same man who performed a similar scam at a restaurant on Highway 330 in Barrington Passage on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. The man purchased an item with a large bill and became agitated, causing the clerk to become confused, which resulted in him getting back more money. It isn't clear what bill he used in this case or how much the man was able to walk away with.

The accused is described as a white man with blonde hair who isn't clean shaven. At the Barrington Passage incident, he was wearing a black ball cap, black shorts, dark sneakers and a camoflauge T-shirt.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Windsor RCMP at 902-798-2207 or Barrington RCMP at 902-637-2325.