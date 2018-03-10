The second winter storm of the week has left more than 20,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in the dark this morning.

Heavy snow battered the province Friday, knocking out power to homes and businesses in the Halifax area, central Nova Scotia, and into Cape Breton, according to the utility's online outage map.

Poor conditions and too much snow are being blamed.

Today 120 powerline technicians restoring customers affected by weather-related outages across NS, w/ majority in Truro, Amherst, and Annapolis Valley. Heavy, wet snow is weighing tree branches onto lines. Latest ETR's at https://t.co/cKMppFqg0n or 1-877-428-6004. #nsstorm — @nspowerinc

Both the Nova Scotia RCMP and the Department of Transportation tweeted Friday night that roads were very slippery and several vehicles were reported off the road.

In Kentville, an ambulance on its way to another accident careened off the road and into a steep embankment just north of Park Street.

Police got the call just before 8:30 p.m., said Cst. Kevin Lutz, who added that there were two paramedics in the ambulance but they weren't badly injured.

It took several hours for crews to pull the ambulance out of the ditch, he said.

"It was the heavy kind of the snowfall ... which I think causes the roads to be a little more slippery normally than if it's just a light kind of snow that accumulates," he said.

The first storm of the week brought white-out conditions to Halifax on Thursday. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Several flights out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport are cancelled or delayed Saturday morning even though Environment Canada has lifted its weather warnings.

The national weather service warned Friday that some areas of the province could get between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow.

The weather system came just one day after a messy mix of snow, rain and wind led to treacherous road conditions and knocked out power to more than 30,000 customers.