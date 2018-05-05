Search underway in water off Port Medway, N.S.
Rescuers are scouring the ocean near the small South Shore community of Port Medway, N.S., Saturday afternoon.
Nova Scotia RCMP releasing few details about rescue effort
Rescuers are scouring the ocean off the small community of Port Medway, N.S., this afternoon.
RCMP confirmed a search is underway in the community, about 20 minutes north of Liverpool, and nearby fire departments have responded.
Police are releasing few other details at this time.
More to come.