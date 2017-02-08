A messy mix of winter weather has caused widespread cancellations and delays across Nova Scotia.

Many flights into and out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport were cancelled or delayed. Marine Atlantic also cancelled morning sailings between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L.

All public schools in Nova Scotia were closed due to weather on Wednesday.

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow fell overnight Wednesday. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

​The warm front over southwestern Nova Scotia will move northeast of Cape Breton later this afternoon. Ice pellets and freezing rain will change to rain during the day as the front moves from east to west. Rain will then taper to patchy drizzle later this afternoon.

However, that won`t be the end to the wild weather this week. On Thursday a low pressure system is expected. According to Environment Canada, this system will likely spread snow and strong winds across Nova Scotia late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, possibly giving the province a significant amount of snow and blowing snow.