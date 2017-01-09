Snow covered, slippery roads and blowing snow after this weekend's weather wallop has caused several school boards across the province to cancel classes today.

All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board, South Shore Regional School Board and Tri-County Regional School Board cancelled classes Monday.

Conseil scolaire acadien provincial has also cancelled classes in Clare and Argyle Monday.

NSCC closed its Annapolis Valley campus, Centre for Geographic Sciences and Kingstec campus Monday.

There were a few flights cancelled or delayed Monday morning at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Nova Scotia received between 20 and 40 centimetres of snow over the weekend. The storm caused travel disruptions on land, in the air and on the sea.