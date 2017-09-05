When the Invictus Games begin later this month in Toronto, a member of the Canadian military based out of Halifax will be taking part in the cycling event.

Peter Dennis, originally from Eskasoni, has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. He says the training he's been doing to prepare for the Invictus Games has had a big impact on his mental health.

"It's brought me out and I've started to open up more in going to training camps and socializing with the other members," said Dennis. "I'm getting the treatment that I need and cycling helps me. When I get out on the road, it just takes everything away."

The national flag tour of the Invictus Games made a stop in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Sailors aboard HMCS Toronto lowered a banner in support of the Games. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Prince Harry created the Invictus Games to shine a spotlight on those who were injured while serving their countries. The first event was held in London in 2014 and the second was in Orlando in 2016.

Dennis has been in the military for nearly 10 years and served on Canadian missions in the Mediterranean Sea. He'll be one of the 550 competitors taking part in the Invictus Games from 17 nations.

Adaptive sport competitions

"These are men and women who, as a result of their service, have come back ill or injured," said Invictus Games Toronto CEO Michael Burns.

"Some are dealing with operational stress injuries and others are amputees or have other injuries that are physically limiting their mobility, so these adaptive sports competitions allow them to compete."

The Invictus Games national flag tour made stops Tuesday morning at CFB Halifax and Tuesday afternoon at CFB Greenwood.

At the Halifax tour stop, sailors on board HMCS Toronto lowered a massive Invictus Games banner over the side of their ship to support the ceremony happening on shore.