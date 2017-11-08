Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey said Nova Scotians can expect to hear about the province's marijuana plan by the end of 2017.

"We're well-positioned now to come to conclusions by the end of the calendar year," Furey said in an interview Wednesday evening.

Cannabis is expected to be legalized across the country by Canada Day 2018.

Online survey results

In October, the province launched an online survey asking for the public's opinion on issues like the legal age to purchase and use recreational cannabis, where it can be purchased and where it can be used.

Mark Furey is Nova Scotia's justice minister. (CBC)

Furey said 31,000 people responded to the survey, which ran between Oct. 6 and Oct 27. He said he anticipates the results from the survey will be available by mid-November, but they will need to be analyzed.

On Tuesday, CBC held a public forum called Joint Venture about what marijuana legalization could look like in Nova Scotia. Furey declined to be part of the panel.

Response to Joint Venture panel

Two panellists, Todd Leader and Nadine Wentzell, mentioned the province had not reached out to either of them regarding cannabis safety issues in the workplace and legalities around it.

"I think the employers in general have been obviously absent from any of the discussions. [They] have not been invited to participate in anything related to safety," said Wentzell, a pharmacist and a consultant on drugs in the workplace.

"There's been no employer consultation and as far as I'm aware, no employer involvement either."

Joint Venture panellists, from left to right: Chris Enns, Myrna Gillis, Todd Leader and Nadine Wentzell. (CBC)

Leader, president of the Association of Psychologists of Nova Scotia as well as vice-president of the Nova Scotia College of Social Workers, said he hasn't heard of any consultations either.

"I've got zero information about what's happening and where this government is going," said Leader.

Retail future of cannabis

Furey said the province has "reached out extensively across multiple sectors included health care and others."

"We may not have had discussions with every practising psychologist or family doctor, but the profession has certainly been represented and we believe provides a good indicator of their opinions, views and advice," said Furey.

"No decisions have been made" regarding dispensaries and if those will be allowed to operate, Furey said.

"We will make those decisions by the end of the year and then be in a better position to determine what retail model will be available to Nova Scotians," said Furey.

Legal age and punishment

The federal government has set the minimum age of cannabis consumption to 18, although the provinces will be able to decide if the age should be higher.

If someone underage is caught with it after it's legalized, Furey said the process would be similar to if an underage person was caught with it today.

"The difference is the legal age. There will be limitations certainly on the amount an individual can possess. Up to 30 grams is the federal guideline. I anticipate that's a fair landing place and a reasonable amount," Furey said.