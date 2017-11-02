A 16-year-old Dartmouth teen who works tirelessly to change the stigma around her home community of north-end Dartmouth, N.S., is being recognized by the Canadian Red Cross for her efforts.

Cheyenne Hardy is being honoured Thursday night at the Nova Scotia Power of Humanity Awards, where she's been named as the young humanitarian of the year.

Hardy said she's humbled and honoured to receive the award.

"You get so much out of helping people. You feel good about yourself, you feel good that you're helping people and when you see the smiles on their face when you do good, it makes everything worth it," she said.

Besides Cheyenne Hardy, Rob, Frank and Paul Sobey are being honoured at the Canadian Red Cross's Nova Scotia Power of Humanity Awards. (CBC)

Frustrated by the stigma attached to north-end Dartmouth, she decided to make a video last fall to counter that perception.

"I wanted to show people what it was like here. I wanted them to walk a day in my shoes and see how beautiful the community is and how beautiful the people are," said Hardy.

"The people are so passionate about making it a good place here and it's just as good as any other community and I love it."

Hardy is involved in the community in other ways, including doing public speaking engagements, where youth empowerment is a popular topic. Her message is that youth shouldn't be dissuaded from accomplishing things just because they're young.

Another accolade for Hardy

This year is shaping up to be a busy year for Hardy. In September, she was honoured as one of the four winners of the Royal Awards Celebrating Young Canadian Change-Makers — an honour bestowed on behalf of The Prince of Wales.

Chris Guest, Hardy's father, credits her mother for the spirit of giving that is so central to Hardy's character.

"Her mother really reinforces that it's important to accentuate the positive," he said.

Cheyenne Hardy's father, Chris Guest, says she gets her giving spirit from her mother. (CBC)

The decision to name Hardy as the young humanitarian of the year was a no-brainer, said Elizabeth Smith, the manager of corporate and community engagement for the Red Cross.

"It's hard to believe that she's 16 years old and she's accomplished as much as she has in that short period of time," she said.

The gala is being held Thursday night in Halifax. Rob, Frank and Paul Sobey are also being honoured and have been named the Nova Scotia humanitarians of the year.