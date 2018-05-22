Nova Scotia RCMP warn about release of sex offender

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning the public about a man who is about to be released from prison after serving his full sentence for sexual offences.

Eddie Matthew Henshaw, 45, has been assessed as a high risk to reoffend, according to police. The warning is particularly aimed at the Windsor area of the Annapolis Valley, where he lived before his last sentence.

Eddie Henshaw is shown in this photo provided by RCMP. (RCMP)

According to the RCMP, Henshaw has a criminal record dating back to 1993 that includes convictions for assault causing bodily harm, assault and sexual assault.

While Henshaw has reached the end of his sentence and must be released, his freedom will come with restrictions for the next two years.

He's not allowed to possess weapons, he's not allowed to consume drugs or alcohol, he must have no contact with anyone under the age of 16 and he must stay away from places frequented by children, including parks and schools.

Henshaw is scheduled to be released from Dorchester Penitentiary on Wednesday.