Four young people were taken to hospital early Sunday morning after their car went off a winding road near Peggy's Cove, striking a boulder and rolling over, RCMP say.

"There's a stretch there where the recommended speed limit is 45 km/hr. We don't know particularly the cause of the accident at this stage but the vehicle did lose control," said Cst. Peter McCarron with Halifax District RCMP.

Three men and one woman were in the vehicle. One person was airlifted to hospital in Halifax and remains in critical, but stable condition.

Another person is in stable, "non-critical" condition and the two other occupants of the car had minor injuries and are expected to be released Sunday, police said.

All were between the ages of 18 and 20.

The car hit a boulder in the Peggy’s Cove Preservation area. (Robert Short/CBC)

McCarron said the car was in the Halifax-bound lane when it lost control and ended up about 10 feet off Prospect Road, near West Dover.

"The car is a right-off," he said. "A lot of front-end damage to the car."

It wasn't snowing or raining and the roads were bare, said McCarron, who added that police don't believe alcohol was a factor.

Prospect Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.