2 Cape Breton fishermen die after boat capsizes near Port Hood

Two lobster fishermen are dead after their boat capsized off the coast of Colindale, N.S., early Saturday morning, RCMP say.

Nova Scotia RCMP got the call around 6 a.m. about a nine-metre fishing boat that capsized less than 100 metres off the shore, said Cpl. Andrew Joyce.

He said two men, a 58-year-old and 39-year-old, have died. The lobster fishermen were both from Cape Breton, he said.

"An 18-year-old man who was on board as well made it safely to shore," said Joyce. He didn't know if the teen was physically injured.

The three men were the only people on the boat, he said.

RCMP have determined the incident isn't suspicious, Joyce said, and have handed the investigation over to the Department of Labour and Advanced Education.

The department confirmed they're investigating the workplace incident and that inspectors are on site today.

Chrissy Matheson, a spokesperson for the department, said they aren't releasing any further details at this time.