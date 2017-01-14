Residential property values are going up across Nova Scotia by an average of 2.14 per cent, with the increase largest in the Halifax area.

On Friday, Property Valuation Services Corporation (PVSC) announced it had sent property owners their property assessments.

Individual assessments are affected by new construction, renovations or demolitions, and by the amount homes and businesses are selling for in any particular community.

Overall, the residential rates can change based on immigration and in-migration from other parts of Nova Scotia, said Carlos Resendes, the vice-president of business and innovation services with the corporation.

On its website, PVSC detailed the breakdown of changes in assessments, which are broken down into four geographic areas.

Property Valuation Services Corporation breaks the property assessment changes down into four zones: I (south), II (central), III (east) and IV (north/west). (Property Valuation Services Corporation)

The largest residential increase is in the Halifax Regional Municipality (known as the central region), which will see an increase of 2.37 per cent, while the other zones will see smaller increases:

North/West — 1.86 per cent

South — 1.89 per cent

East — 1.97 per cent

Resendes said the residential rate was as high as 10 per cent in 2008 to 2009, but around two per cent is a "very stable rate across the country."

Lower residential rates

The value of commercial properties is up on average by .95 per cent, but it has decreased in the south zone by .39 per cent.

Resendes said residential rates often rise ahead of commercial rates. Also, there's a higher-than-usual vacancy rate and lots of downtown construction in Halifax, which could be affecting the commercial market, Resendes said.

"The residential comes first, you have all those new thousands of feet on the street which draw the commercial space, which draw the retail space, which draw the restaurant and entertainment and all that kind of vibrancy that we want in the downtown," he said.

"I think what's happening, [in] my experience at least, is a period of transformation, and so during those periods it's common that the residential nudges ahead of the commercial file for a while until it all stabilizes."

Commercial increases were recorded in:

Central — 1.30 per cent

North/West — .86 per cent

East — .56 per cent

Property assessments reflect the market value of a property as of Jan. 1, 2016.

In total, homes and businesses across the province are valued at $105 billion, with residential properties accounting for $81 billion.