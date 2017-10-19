Nova Scotia Power will spend $133 million to install smart meters in the homes of its 500,000 customers to automatically measure electricity usage.

Pending regulatory approval, the company said the installation of the meters will start on a pilot basis in late 2018, with full rollout beginning in 2019. All of the meters should be installed by the end of 2020.

Nova Scotia Power said the smart meters will not cost customers any money. The utility also said it will save $38 million over the next 20 years, primarily because it will no longer have to manually read customers' meters.

Company president Karen Hutt said job losses would likely be minimal as the company hopes to find other work for meter readers.

At present, meters are manually read every 60 days. Smart meters will be read remotely and will update every 15 minutes.

The company filed its application with the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board on Thursday.