Hundreds of commercial truck drivers waiting to travel between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L could be on their way Monday, says a spokesperson for Marine Atlantic.

The company has cancelled its ferry service in the Cabot Strait since Thursday due to high winds brought by the "weather bomb" that rocked the province late last week.

Spokesperson Darrell Mercer said the forecast seems promising, and he expects to know more late Sunday.

Mercer said the cancellations have left 200 commercial trucks on both sides of the Cabot Strait, and the ports are running out of room.

The company will bring in an extra ferry to deal with the backlog, he said.

"We'll be able to move that traffic fairly quickly," said Mercer. "We have significant capacity so if Mother Nature co-operates, we should be in good shape the next couple of days."

Seas continue to be rough off of Port aux Basques today, with waves

reaching up to 7 metres. pic.twitter.com/kb7B6Vjtlv — @MAferries

Still, he said it's uncommon to have several days of cancellations in a row due to strong winds.

"We've never seen 100-knot winds in a forecast before, so these systems seem to be stronger and they're staying around for a longer period of time," said Mercer.

Damage not as bad as Christmas

Nova Scotia Power said all of the 280,000 affected customers, most of whom were in the Halifax area, were reconnected by 9 p.m. Saturday. The company's emergency operations centre has also closed.

A spokesperson for the utility said despite having more outages than the Christmas Day storm that knocked out power to some people on the South Shore for days, there was more help from out of province.

"We didn't have as many cases of broken poles," said David Rodenhiser. "In Dartmouth, [during] the Christmas storm we had about 10 poles down on Pleasant Street. We didn't see that type of damage."

#QueenslandBeach #NovaScotia - Road and beach destroyed after January Winter Storm. #Drone ( #phantom4pro ) I shot today. @CBCNS NSStorm #Winterhurricane @photogal223 pic.twitter.com/ptoUfachjK — @CBCcameraman

Nova Scotia has been cleaning up after the storm in the bitter cold, and the freezing temperatures continued Sunday. It feels close to –25 C in many areas of the province, according to Environment Canada.

A snow squall warning is still in effect for Inverness County, and there are blowing snow advisories for much of the southwest of Nova Scotia.

But there could be some relief on the way for Monday as temperatures rise and rain heads our way.