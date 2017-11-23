High winds this morning have knocked out power to thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers.

Most of the outages are in the Halifax, Stewiacke and Syndey areas.

​Estimated restoration times vary on the utility's website from around 8:30 a.m. in the Halifax area to 2:30 this afternoon in the Sydney area.

All of Cape Breton remains under wind warnings up to 90 km/h but it's expected to calm down later this afternoon. Inverness - Mabou and North are also under Les Suêtes wind warning with gusts up to 130 km/h.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road," Environment Canada said on its website.