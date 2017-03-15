The storm that moved out of the province last night has left thousands of Nova Scotians without power and is causing travel delays.

According to Nova Scotia Power, at one point 40,000 customers were without power. Rolling outages continued throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday just over 3,000 customers were still without power.

"Our crews worked in the dark, in the middle of the night, in high, extreme winds, actually restoring over 40,000 customers since yesterday evening," said Caitlin Walker, speaking for Nova Scotia Power.

"The winds were actually high than forecasted, reaching over 100 km/h in many parts of the province."

The utility had 134 crews totaling 277 people working on restoring power. Those crews include power line technicians, tree trimmers, and damage assessors.

Halifax's Stanfield International Airport reported more than two dozen flight cancellations and delays Wednesday.

Marine Atlantic also delayed its Wednesday morning crossing until this evening at 11:45 p.m., weather permitting.

Environment Canada reported wind gusts as high as 165 km/h during the peak of the storm at Beaver Island off the coast of Halifax County. Elsewhere in the province, wind gusts were generally in the 80 to 100 km/h range.

Wednesday morning highway conditions varied across the province with mostly clear roads reported throughout most of the mainland and partially snow covered roads in Cape Breton and eastern portions of the mainland, according to the Department of Transportation.