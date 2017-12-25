About 55,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are without electricity as a Christmas Day windstorm works its way through the province.

As of 4:55 p.m., there were 469 outages affecting 55,895 customers.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Power announced it was activating its emergency operations centre Monday because of the weather system moving through the province.

Power out in Lake Echo. Crazy wind blowing over the lake. Wind just pushed my bbq to the other side of my deck. Glad I’m not cooking.@CBCNS pic.twitter.com/PoHcJ4SQCa — @PaulRPalmeter

The company has power line crews, forestry teams and staff at the customer care centre on duty.

"We expect this storm to cause power outages, so we would really encourage people to monitor their local weather forecasts and plan their celebrations and dinner plans accordingly," said Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power's storm lead, in a news release issued Sunday.

Weather warnings

Environment Canada has wind warnings in place for the entire province.

There are also freezing rain warnings in effect for:

Annapolis County.

Colchester County — Truro and south.

Hants County.

Kings County.

The poor weather is also causing travel disruptions at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Many flights are delayed and there have been some cancellations.