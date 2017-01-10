Nova Scotia Power and its neighbouring utility in New Brunswick, NB Power, have signed a long-term agreement to sell surplus electricity to each other.

A redacted version of the deal was made public Tuesday in a filing to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

Both sides can opt out with 60 days notice but otherwise the agreement automatically renews each year.

That's the key difference from a pilot project announced by the utilities in March 2015.

At the time Nova Scotia Power hoped it would produce $20 million in savings. The actual savings were $6.7 million with 90 per cent of the electricity flowing from New Brunswick to Nova Scotia.

Under the agreement, the utilities worked together to identify day-ahead and real-time opportunities to generate fuel cost savings by picking which fuel, at which power plant, would generate electricity in the most efficient and low-cost manner.

Nova Scotia Power spokeswoman Bev Ware said the agreement gives Nova Scotia access to cheaper sourced electricity.

"We'll let the filing speak for itself. But it's an opportunity to save on fuel costs," she said.