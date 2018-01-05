Electricity is slowly being restored to tens to thousands of homes and businesses across the province in the wake of the winter storm, but Nova Scotia Power and electricians are adding a couple of words of caution as the lights come back on.

Here are few ways to keep yourself and your home safe when power does return, along with some tips for next time:

Unplug your electronics

A power surge happens when a large amount of electricity rushes quickly through your lines.

Any electronic with a microprocessor is at risk, but it's often TVs, computers and heat pumps that can be damaged or destroyed when this occurs.

Power surges don't happen every time the power comes back on after an outage, but it's more likely after a bad storm. According to Nova Scotia Power, lightning, downed power lines and damaged utility equipment can all be factors.

The utility said the best way to avoid damage to your electronic devices is to unplug them during an outage.

"This will eliminate the potential of equipment damage from surges, and also mitigate the risk of overloading circuits when power is restored," spokesperson Tiffany Chase said in an email.

Invest in a surge protector

Surge protectors put the brakes on the amount of electricity coming into your home by driving it to the ground. There are several different types, including ones that are part of power bars or that are installed in your home's electric panel.

Homes don't come equipped with surge protectors, so it's important for new homeowners to consult an electrical contractor, said Kyle Vandesande, owner of KVS Electrical in Antigonish, N.S.

Lightning, downed power lines and damaged utility equipment can lead to power surges. (CBC)

He said more and more people are investing in the devices.

"They're more aware because I think ... we seem to have more storms and maybe our grid is not as reliable as it once was," Vandesande said.

The good surge protectors usually come with a warranty and cost a couple hundred dollars, he said.

See a downed power line? Call NSP

It's also important, said Damion Mockford, not to go near any power lines that have fallen down during strong wind gusts.

Mockford works with Newman Electric in Dartmouth, N.S., and has been an electrician for nearly two decades.

If there are any lines that have fallen down "avoid them at all costs" and get a hold of Nova Scotia Power, he said.

Don't 'back feed' your generator

If you're one of the many Nova Scotians relying on a generator, remember never to "back feed" it, said Mockford. That's when you plug the generator into an outlet, which recharges the house. It can also cause the power to travel through lines where crews are working.

Mockford said only use an extension cord that plugs directly into a generator.

Homeowners using generators should do so carefully so power crews don't get a surge of electricity through the lines. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

And if you're one of the tens of thousands of Nova Scotians still without power, check in with your neighbours.

Mockford said if nearby homes have power back, it could be an issue with your house's electric service.

He suggested checking your meter, and if it turns out to be something wrong with the mast on your house, it's your responsibility, not Nova Scotia Power's.

Typically, after storms like this it's not unusual to have to pay in the range of $500 to get it fixed, said Mockford.