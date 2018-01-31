More than 31,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are without electricity after a large piece of protective equipment called a breaker failed at the Trenton substation in Pictou County.

"That caused both generating units at the plant to go offline," said Nova Scotia Power spokesperson Tiffany Chase.

As of 5:23 p.m., most of the affected customers were in the Trenton, Pictou, Musquodoboit and Sheet Harbour areas.

Chase said crews were immediately dispatched to the scene and staff are working on ways to reroute as many of the affected customer to get electricity back as quickly as possible.

Electricity is expected to be restored by 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.