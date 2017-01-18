The co-owner of a manufacturing plant in Shubenacadie, N.S., says his business has to import recycled plastic from outside of the province because there is no washing facility closer to home.

Scotia Plastics makes up to 20 million milk and water containers every year, along with 600,000 metres of drainage pipe.

It uses new material to create the drink containers, but most of the pipes contain recycled number 2 plastic brought in mainly from Ontario.

Bruce Phinney bought the Scotia Plastics plant 11 years ago. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

"Right now there isn't a suitable product made in the province for us to use," said Bruce Phinney, who bought the plant 11 years ago.

Phinney said a washing facility for recycled plastic could encourage the creation of new businesses in Nova Scotia.

Not enough plastic

However, an official with Divert Nova Scotia — the province's recycling agency — said the province doesn't produce enough plastic to make a washing facility financially viable.

Divert Nova Scotia says there's not enough plastic to justify opening a washing facility in the province. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

The most recent statistics from the Halifax region show the municipality collected 3,730 tonnes of various plastics between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2016.

The Environment Department said approximately 850 tonnes of number 2 plastic — usually opaque plastic that's picked up at curbside — is collected every year by municipal recycling programs across the province.

It's not clear how much would be needed to get a washing facility up and running.

Facility would have challenges

Divert Nova Scotia told CBC in an email the idea has been discussed over the years but because of the volume issues, it has never been pursued any further.

With "current pricing for plastic commodities at historic lows, it is even more of a challenge," the agency said.

Tiffany Chase, a spokeswoman for the Halifax region, said the province's largest municipality has never considered a washing facility because its recycling contractor is responsible for collecting the plastic and finding buyers for the material.

Phinney says a plastic washing facility could also be good for the environment. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Phinney thinks a centrally located regional washing facility for the Maritimes should be considered, and not just for economic reasons.

"Environmentally, it would be good ... if all the plastic we try to recycle here, stayed here and was used here, " said Phinney.

"Instead of shipping it somewhere else and who knows what is done with it."