​T'was the day before Christmas and all through the net

Nova Scotians shared pictures of their Christmas-ready pets

With antlers and sweaters put on with care

We couldn't help it, we just had to share

@CBCNS Orion is mad that he didn't get a card. pic.twitter.com/evec0XMRGd — @Walshag

@CBCNS Miss Sophia after sneaking eight shortbread cookies 🍪😳🎄 pic.twitter.com/WUhPcdR6VV — @wardrachel

@CBCNS No one will ever see me under here. #Gemma pic.twitter.com/F2mfgq9F76 — @JeffMcNeil3134

@CBCNS Mabel helping with last minute gift wrapping pic.twitter.com/bqmFQkxV0f — @jeperki

@CBCNS Elsie offered to be Santa's little helper this year! pic.twitter.com/QzKZkXQrFa — @NScotiaDreamin

A new friend and a new present for Tigger! @CBCNS pic.twitter.com/L1Hur8WjvX — @MissSnider11

@CBCNS Ceilidh, born in Cape Breton, is happy to be back on the East Coast for the holidays! pic.twitter.com/AU4NGku7ll — @SailorSKE

@CBCNS Miss Piper McGee was our Christmas present 2 years ago. Here she is this year in her Christmas coat and bell. pic.twitter.com/er854JuO0a — @trystyoga

@CBCNS Teddy, Wendell and Murphy watch for Santa pic.twitter.com/DU8rJQZfaJ — @PatriciaGailLee

. @CBCNS Sammi and Oliver, excited for Santa but probably on the naughty list. pic.twitter.com/L2NyRQ8ide — @nickimacgibbon

@CBCNS Muffin has been a great gift wrapping assistant! pic.twitter.com/oplK92PP9G — @donperry66

@CBCNS Beans snoozing, he's really good at it pic.twitter.com/ntygYqioem — @vespadude

@CBCNS the Naomi-tivity scene at my place. pic.twitter.com/5dIAVIQcyk — @SteveTaylorNS

@CBCNS Bailey is waiting for Santa! pic.twitter.com/QTmw9w2qFM — @sinsofknowing

@CBCNS Conserving energy for the big night... pic.twitter.com/2kPUD7QRP7 — @DebiNoye