T'was the day before Christmas and all through the net
Nova Scotians shared pictures of their Christmas-ready pets
With antlers and sweaters put on with care
We couldn't help it, we just had to share
@CBCNS Presley's ready! Ready to disown me. pic.twitter.com/POFNgPkuQ8—
@shjamieson
@CBCNS Orion is mad that he didn't get a card. pic.twitter.com/evec0XMRGd—
@Walshag
@CBCNS pic.twitter.com/S1lgBaU1di—
@c_pilkey
@CBCNS Pia's in the Christmas spirit! pic.twitter.com/DjYR2gyY1A—
@NScotiaDreamin
@CBCNS Miss Sophia after sneaking eight shortbread cookies 🍪😳🎄 pic.twitter.com/WUhPcdR6VV—
@wardrachel
@CBCNS No one will ever see me under here. #Gemma pic.twitter.com/F2mfgq9F76—
@JeffMcNeil3134
@CBCNS Mabel helping with last minute gift wrapping pic.twitter.com/bqmFQkxV0f—
@jeperki
@CBCNS Elsie offered to be Santa's little helper this year! pic.twitter.com/QzKZkXQrFa—
@NScotiaDreamin
A new friend and a new present for Tigger! @CBCNS pic.twitter.com/L1Hur8WjvX—
@MissSnider11
@CBCNS Ceilidh, born in Cape Breton, is happy to be back on the East Coast for the holidays! pic.twitter.com/AU4NGku7ll—
@SailorSKE
@CBCNS Miss Piper McGee was our Christmas present 2 years ago. Here she is this year in her Christmas coat and bell. pic.twitter.com/er854JuO0a—
@trystyoga
@CBCNS Teddy, Wendell and Murphy watch for Santa pic.twitter.com/DU8rJQZfaJ—
@PatriciaGailLee
. @CBCNS Sammi and Oliver, excited for Santa but probably on the naughty list. pic.twitter.com/L2NyRQ8ide—
@nickimacgibbon
@CBCNS Muffin has been a great gift wrapping assistant! pic.twitter.com/oplK92PP9G—
@donperry66
@CBCNS Beans snoozing, he's really good at it pic.twitter.com/ntygYqioem—
@vespadude
@CBCNS the Naomi-tivity scene at my place. pic.twitter.com/5dIAVIQcyk—
@SteveTaylorNS
@CBCNS Santa is coming isn't he Mommy? #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/Tc3eWfJJBX—
@jayawitham
@CBCNS Zoe is all ready! #iamthezoe pic.twitter.com/iqqqzOVkoO—
@TheChairmanNS
@CBCNS Chill'in with Santa. pic.twitter.com/DkIYfwFITp—
@DugganIntl
@CBCNS Bailey is waiting for Santa! pic.twitter.com/QTmw9w2qFM—
@sinsofknowing
@CBCNS pic.twitter.com/BFg4LVjPoV—
@thepetriedish
@CBCNS Conserving energy for the big night... pic.twitter.com/2kPUD7QRP7—
@DebiNoye
@CBCNS Paris is ready to play Santa Claws. pic.twitter.com/wZcQzHA1VJ—
@KristiColleen
@CBCNS pic.twitter.com/9fA6LFGmWW—
@powercorp