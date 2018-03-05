A set decorator who hails from Nova Scotia is receiving international recognition with an Oscar for his work on The Shape of Water.

The Shape of Water is the second time Dartmouth native Shane Vieau has worked with director Guillermo del Toro, landing him the Academy Award for best production design.

Vieau shares the award with fellow Canadians Paul Austerberry, who did production design, and Jeffrey A. Melvin, who also did set decoration. The film won four awards in total on Sunday night, including best picture.

"It's a very, very surreal moment, and time kind of stops a little bit," Vieau said of his Oscars experience. "You get up, and it's very overwhelming to have to stand in front of your peers and a lot of people.

"But it was a great experience."

From left, Shane Vieau, Paul D. Austerberry, and Jeffrey A Melvin, attend the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday. (Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Vieau's family and friends said they are thrilled to see his success recognized.

Melissa Vieau, Shane Vieau's niece, said she screamed when the announcement was made.

"Pretty excited," she said. "Shot as many pictures of the TV as I could to send to him.

"I was thinking how proud I was of him, but I also knew that he was probably really anxious, because crowds are not really his thing. He's more of a behind-the-scenes guy. I could just see him taking it all in."

'Very, very proud'

Shane Vieau's brother, Steven Vieau, said he was watching Shane's speech Sunday night and texting him at the same time.

"He's done all this work, and we are very, very proud of what he's done," Steven Vieau said.

He said the industry is recognizing his brother's skills.

Steven Vieau said he saw The Shape of Water at a Boxing Day showing. The film tells the tale of a mute janitor in Baltimore who falls for a captive and abused amphibian creature during the Cold War.

Sally Hawkins and Richard Jenkins are shown in a scene for The Shape of Water. (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

"It was a beautifully shot movie. When you look at it, it's visually inspiring," he said.

The Vieaus's mother died several years ago, Steven Vieau said, and she took great pride in his brother's work.

"I imagine she would be smiling down on him right now," he said.

Sense of style set Vieau apart

Shane Vieau showed his creative side in the outfit he chose for the Oscars, which caused a buzz of amusement on social media.

The set decorator was wearing sunglasses, a tuxedo jacket with three-quarter-length sleeves and Adidas sneakers. He wanted to wear his regular ball cap, but was told that was off-limits. He's getting a chuckle out of the burst of attention his outfit received.

"I'm the most casual person you would meet," he said. "I live in my Adidas hoodie and my baseball cap and my sneakers, every single day. So for me, getting dressed up and going to the Oscars was another thing that was anxiety-inducing for me, because I don't like dressing up."

That said, Vieau said he wanted the outfit to look different than the other tuxedos on display.

"I don't like to go with the flow. I usually like to stand out," he said. "For me, I just wanted to feel a little bit more special and to sort of stand out for the moment."

In his acceptance speech, he thanked the crew in Toronto and said the Oscar would not have been possible without them.

"We're really lucky that we get honoured with it, but we really accept it on behalf of the trades that work with us," he said.

Vieau also said Monday he is proud to claim his roots in the Bel Ayr Park neighbourhood in Dartmouth where he grew up.

"It really was the best place to grow up as a kid. It was idyllic. I had the best childhood, and I'm very, very proud to be from there," he said.