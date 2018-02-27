Though dead tired from flying halfway around the world, Nova Scotia Olympians Jillian Saulnier and Blayre Turnbull were stoked to see family and friends when they arrived home.

"I'm pretty excited to come back here and share this moment with my family," said Saulnier, who placed her silver medal around her grandmother's neck.

"We've been living pretty busy lives for the last while so to get back home here and to share this with the people who helped get us there is pretty surreal."

Proud grandmother models granddaughter's Olympic silver medal1:00

Saulnier and Turnbull arrived back in Nova Scotia very early Tuesday morning. Though they were disappointed in not winning the gold medal after losing a hard-fought game in a shootout to the U.S., both athletes say it was an experience of a lifetime.

"All the Canadian athletes really came together and we were really one team," said Turnbull, a Stellarton native. "It was an unreal experience and I'm hoping to go back to Beijing."

Beijing is the site of the 2022 Winter Olympic games.

Turnbull and Saulnier became the first two women from Nova Scotia to play hockey for Canada at the Olympics. They were the only two athletes from Nova Scotia to compete this year.

After 27 hours of travel to get home, Turnbull was ready to head to Pictou County to get some much needed sleep.

"I'm just going to try and catch up on some rest," said Turnbull, who will be playing for her club team the Calgary Inferno this weekend. "The past month has been a total whirlwind while we were over there, so my body is pretty exhausted."

Jillian Saulnier's mom waits for her daughter to land back in Halifax following the 2018 winter Olympics. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Saulnier said she's looking forward to some down time as well.

"I want to have a big lobster and I just want to sit by the ocean somewhere and completely chill out," she said.

Both Saulnier and Turnbull had several family members at the games in South Korea. Christine Brennan, Saulnier's mom, said it was an amazing feeling to see her daughter score a goal against Finland in the preliminary round.

"That was just beyond, it was so exciting," said Brennan. "I still really haven't come down from all the excitement since Dec. 22 when the girls first found out they had made the Olympic team."