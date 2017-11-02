Thirteen Mi'kmaq communities in Nova Scotia have come together to file an application for a licence to participate in the Arctic surf clam fishery.

The announcement was made Thursday by Chief Terrance Paul, co-chair of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs.

The Mi'kmaq communities submitted the proposal after federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced in September that his department was looking to give 25 per cent of the current quota held by Halifax-based Clearwater Seafoods to a new entrant, setting a deadline of Nov. 2 for expressions of interest.

The current Grand Banks Arctic surf clam quota is about 38,000 tonnes. It includes fishing grounds off Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Licence stipulations

The new licence, which is due to be issued next year, must go to a holder who is majority Canadian-owned and an Indigenous entity based in Atlantic Canada or Quebec.

The Mi'kmaq say they are partnering with Clearwater Seafoods on the application, but add Clearwater will only act as an operating partner while the licence will be solely Mi'kmaq-owned.

Paul says the chance to participate in the fishery represents a "historic opportunity for our people" and the chiefs hope it will be the start of new jobs and training and be part of a "meaningful nation-to-nation reconciliation."

Three Newfoundland and Labrador Indigenous groups also plan to submit a bid.