A 44-year-old Nova Scotia lobster fisherman died Saturday after he fell overboard when the crew was setting traps.

Jimmy Buchanan was working about 50 kilometres southeast of Cape Sable Island.

RCMP received a call around 6 p.m. Saturday, about three hours after the incident took place.

They investigated the incident and deemed it non-suspicious, said Cpl. Andrew Joyce.

As it was a workplace death, the case is now being handled by the provincial Labour Department.

Department spokesman Scott Nauss said the investigation could take up to two years to complete. He said the investigation is in its early stages and officials are currently gathering statements, photos and video evidence.