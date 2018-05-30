Nova Scotia's Lindell Wigginton delays NBA dream, returns to Iowa State

Nova Scotian basketball star Lindell Wigginton, one of the top young guards in college hoops, announced Wednesday that he's withdrawing from consideration for the 2018 NBA draft and will return to Iowa State next season.

Wigginton, a 6-2" scorer from Dartmouth, N.S., said he'll play another season of college basketball to improve his draft position while leading the Cyclones to the NCAA tournament.

"I honestly know we're going to have a good team," Wigginton, 20, told the CBC from his home in Dartmouth, where he's visiting family and continuing his workouts.

"I want to experience playing in March Madness," he added. "And if I'm going to be the first Nova Scotian to play in the NBA, why not go through the whole process of being at the draft, being on stage, being at the green room in the lottery, why not experience all that if I'm going to be the first player to do it?"

Was a blessing going through the draft process but I have made my decision. I’m now looking forward to helping lead the Cyclones to a great year and getting us back on the national map! Thanks so much to all of the support from CyclONEnation during this process! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Year2?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Year2</a> 💫 <a href="https://t.co/atpJGNdGM8">pic.twitter.com/atpJGNdGM8</a> —@Lwigginton5

Testing the waters

Wigginton tested the NBA draft waters without hiring an agent, which left him the option of returning to school were he not assured of a first-round selection and the guaranteed NBA contract that comes with it. Under NCAA rules, he had until Wednesday evening to make his final decision for this year's draft.

People in Nova Scotia basketball circles have been saying for the last couple of years that Wigginton will become the first player born and raised in the province to make it to the NBA. Though he was not projected as a first-round pick this season, some draft boards predict he will be a second-rounder in 2019.

Busy off-season

Wigginton has remained busy since the end of this season, working out for six NBA teams over the last few weeks including the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. He also worked out for Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Atlanta and Orlando.

He said improving his point-guard skills is a top priority.

"Next year, I think … this whole process … will be easier because I'm experienced now and I know what to bring to the table."

The decision to enter the NBA draft was a big one for the entire Wigginton family.

The young star said he had some long conversations with his parents over the last month as he weighed his decision.

Long road

After playing one year of high school basketball with the Prince Andrew Panthers in Dartmouth, Wigginton left Nova Scotia four years ago when he was only 15.

He played two seasons at Oak Hill Academy, a top prep school in Virginia that has churned out several grads who have gone on to play in the NBA. In his first season, he took Oak Hill to a national championship in a game played at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Wigginton also played a crucial role in Canada's run to gold at the 2017 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Cairo.

Then he took his game to Ames, Iowa, where he was one of the Cyclones' top players last season. He averaged 16.7 points per game, breaking Iowa State's freshman record. Wigginton was named to the Big 12 conference honourable mention team as well as the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team.