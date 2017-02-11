Premier Stephen McNeil is calling the legislature back in session on Monday to impose a contract on Nova Scotia's public school teachers.

The teachers and the province reached an impasse this week after the union representing teachers voted against the government's latest offer.

In a news release sent Saturday night, the premier wrote the dispute with teachers must end so "the lives of students and parents can return to normal."

'Considerable soul searching'

Since early December, the province's 9,300 public school teachers have been working-to-rule. It has meant teachers are only doing what's required of them in their contract, so things like field trips and extra help after school have been stopped.

The premier said that he has done "considerable soul searching" on the matter. He said he wants to table legislation that will "bring an end to this dispute as soon as possible."

The house is scheduled to meet at 8 p.m. Monday.