Nova Scotia lost a giant in the field of land conservation this week.

Known to some as the "godfather of land conservation" in Nova Scotia, Rudy Haase passed away at the age of 95.

"He was a remarkable, remarkable champion for the natural world," said Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May.

May says she first met Haase in the late 1960s after Haase and his family moved from Wisconsin to Nova Scotia.

Haase had a great love for nature and sailing and decided to take root on the South Shore in Chester.

Through the years, Haase became active in land donations to the Nova Scotia Nature Trust.

"He had created a group called Friends of Nature before he came to Nova Scotia and it really took root here," said May. "It contributed to many decisions to protect old-growth forests and small coastal islands."

Conservation easement pioneer

In 1996, Haase was the first landowner to donate a conservation easement to the Nova Scotia Nature Trust, a significant tract of land on the Bras d'Or Lakes in Cape Breton.

He later donated a second conservation easement, this time on the Eastern Shore, protecting four coastal islands. It's now part of the Nova Scotia Nature Trust's vast 100 Wild Islands coastal wilderness.

Haase helped conserve a 54-hectare stretch of the St. Marys River in 2014 by providing a $100,000 interest-free loan to the Nova Scotia Nature Trust. (Submitted by the Nova Scotia Nature Trust)

In 2014, he gave an interest-free loan of $100,000 to the Nova Scotia Nature Trust to help the organization conserve a 54-hectare stretch of the St. Marys River.

"His interests were wide and his approach was always positive," said May. "He was a multi-faceted and extraordinary man and we all owe him a lot."

The Nova Scotia Nature Trust gave Haase an award in 2004 for his lifetime of contribution to land conservation.

In 2015, at the age of 93, he received the Order of Nova Scotia.