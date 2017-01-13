Nova Scotia jails have become "poor houses" for women in the justice system, according to a prisoners' advocate who says she is troubled by the dramatic rise in the number of people held in custody prior to trial.

According to a Statistics Canada report released Tuesday, the daily average of prisoners awaiting trial rose from 112.5 to 328.5 people in Nova Scotia between 2004-2005 and 2014-2015. The 192 per cent increase was the largest in Canada.

Kim Pate, a Canadian senator and former executive director of the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, has spent time this week with female inmates at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Burnside.

"It seemed like the main reason they were in custody is there was nowhere else for them to be," she told CBC's Information Morning.

'They're not appropriate places'

She said this is especially problematic given the jails won't necessarily provide women with the support they need.

"There's no doubt that jails are not treatment centres, they're not shelters for battered women, they're not appropriate places. They shouldn't be used as poor houses, but in essence that's what we're increasingly doing," said Pate, who is from Ottawa but in Halifax to give a speech at Dalhousie University.

One of the roles of a judge in a criminal case is to decide whether an accused should be granted bail or remanded to custody until their next court appearance.

The Statistics Canada report noted some problems associated with remand. It said inmates "often do not have access to rehabilitative or recreational programs" and might miss medication or medical treatments they need.

Instead of putting more people in remand, Pate suggested investing more money in housing, support and treatment services.

In 2014-2015, Nova Scotia had the highest proportion of inmates (68 per cent) who were in jail on remand in the country. (Shutterstock)

The Statistics Canada report found women accounted for 13 per cent of all prisoners in remand nationally, up from 11 per cent in 2004-2005.

More people are being held in pre-trial custody even though fewer criminal charges are being laid in Nova Scotia. Annual reports by the Public Prosecution Service show 40,700 charges were laid in 2014-2015, a decrease from 44,569 in 2006-2007.

The Statistics Canada data also showed the daily average number of people serving sentences in Nova Scotia's jails decreased from 185.4 in 2004-2005 to 155.8 in 2014-2015.